Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.86.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $72.25. 29,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.19.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

