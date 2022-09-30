CIBC Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.35

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.68.

Shares of CMMC stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 878,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,195. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$350.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

