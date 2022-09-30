Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.92. 10,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,297. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.80. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

