Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.65 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $389.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.62.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

