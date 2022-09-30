Citigroup Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $54.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.85.
Ball Price Performance
BALL stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.50.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
