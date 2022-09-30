Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.91

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.91 and traded as low as $15.28. Citizens shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 3,036 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Citizens Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Citizens as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

