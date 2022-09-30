Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15.

