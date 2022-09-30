Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 131,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 137,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

