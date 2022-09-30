Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 175,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

CF Industries stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

