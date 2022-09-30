Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lifted their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

