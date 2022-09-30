Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.10 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

