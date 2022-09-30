Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

LHX opened at $209.35 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

