Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $86.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.