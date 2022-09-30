Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HIG opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.