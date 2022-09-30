Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $136.07 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

