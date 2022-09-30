Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,417. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.