Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 625 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,046 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the period.

DWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,704. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

