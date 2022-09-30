Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,420 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.