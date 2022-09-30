Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,564,532. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $268.84 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.