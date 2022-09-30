Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.91% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

