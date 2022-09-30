Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GLV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. 45,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,844. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.35%.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

