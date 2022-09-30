Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of GLV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. 45,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,844. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.35%.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
