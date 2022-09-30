CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

