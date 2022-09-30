Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up 17.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $96,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

