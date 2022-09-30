Coco Swap (COCO) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Coco Swap (COCO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Coco Swap has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coco Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coco Swap has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00166373 BTC.
About Coco Swap
Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 coins and its circulating supply is 139,514,938,454 coins. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Coco Swap Coin Trading
