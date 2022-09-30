Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 1,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 32,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

