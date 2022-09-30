Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 2,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,701. The firm has a market cap of $291.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 1,013.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 95,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 87,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cognyte Software

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

