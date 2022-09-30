Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 31,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,165,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $40,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
