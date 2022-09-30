CoinMerge Price Hits $0.0000 (CMERGE)

CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. CoinMerge has a market capitalization of $31,550.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinMerge

CoinMerge launched on July 15th, 2021. CoinMerge’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CoinMerge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinMerge is www.coinmerge.io. The Reddit community for CoinMerge is https://reddit.com/r/OfficialCoinMerge.

Buying and Selling CoinMerge

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge is a cryptocurrency platform, and corresponding token, which is set to launch on July 16th. It is turning heads away from Telegram and Dextools by combining their services into one new platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMerge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinMerge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

