Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Colliers Securities

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Colliers Securities to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
CHCT traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 162,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,578. The company has a market capitalization of $821.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
