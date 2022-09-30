Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Colliers Securities

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Colliers Securities to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

CHCT traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 162,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,578. The company has a market capitalization of $821.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $20,160,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $9,741,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

