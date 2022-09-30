Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHCT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $783.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

