CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down 0.53 on Friday, hitting 51.97. 1,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a 50 day moving average of 52.48. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of 52.50 and a 52 week high of 78.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €59.00 ($60.20) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($77.55) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

