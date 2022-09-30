Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Compute Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPUH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 648,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 907,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

