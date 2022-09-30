ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %
CNOBP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $27.26.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
