Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $56,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Umpqua by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

