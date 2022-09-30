Cooke & Bieler LP Has $34.06 Million Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,870 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 4.00% of Varex Imaging worth $34,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 12.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,304,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 147,371 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,368,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.44. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.