Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $67,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

SYF opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

