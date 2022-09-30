Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 19,813.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $67,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

SYF opened at $28.84 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

