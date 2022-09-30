Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.06% of Malibu Boats worth $33,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.