Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 132,247 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,247 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.75% of Commerce Bancshares worth $59,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

