Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Trading Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 44,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Core Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$26.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30.
About Core Gold
Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.
