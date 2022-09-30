Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

Corning stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.