Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 27,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

