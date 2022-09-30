Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.86. 66,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,327. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.60.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

