Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

