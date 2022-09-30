Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday.

Covestro Stock Performance

1COV opened at €28.85 ($29.44) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Covestro has a 1-year low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a 1-year high of €60.24 ($61.47).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

