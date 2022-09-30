Cowen Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $362.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $410.00 to $362.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $429.32.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $316.35 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $310.99 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.30 and its 200-day moving average is $378.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

