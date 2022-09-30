Credit Suisse Group Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $51.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.74.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.