Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,909 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

