Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.