Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.
