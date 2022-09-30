Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $63.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

